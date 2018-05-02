TODAY'S PAPER
82° Good Afternoon
82° Good Afternoon
Business

Fed keeps key rate steady but notes rising inflation

The next rate increase is expected in June.

The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building

The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington, D.C., seen here on June 19, 2015.  Photo Credit: AP/Andrew Harnik

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve is keeping its benchmark interest rate unchanged but says that inflation is climbing after years of being stuck below the Fed's target level.

The Fed left its key short-term rate at 1.5 percent to 1.75 percent, the level it set in March after its sixth increase since December 2015. The Fed is gradually tightening credit to control inflation against the backdrop of a tight labor market and a pickup in consumer prices.

The Fed says it expects "further gradual increases" in rates and says it's moving close to achieving its 2 percent target for annual inflation.

The next rate increase is expected in June. Some analysts think the Fed may signal then that it foresees four hikes for 2018, up from the three it predicted in March.

By The Associated Press

More news

GOP State Sen. Tom Croci at a news Croci joins list of GOP pols who won't run in Nov.
Nassau and Hempstead Village police respond Tuesday morning Cops ID suspect in Hempstead fatal stabbing
Drossos Motel in Greenport is the site of Ambitious pop-up snack bar returning to LI motel
School budget. See your school district's spending and tax plans
MTA Chief Development Officer Janno Lieber says East MTA to LIA: East Side Access will be ready by 2022
John Venditto, left, and Edward Mangano leave the Genova testified he initially lied to prosecutors