The owner of Grumman Studios in Bethpage, a filming location for movies such as "The Avengers" and "Ocean’s Eight," has been approved for tax breaks to create a new film and TV studio in Port Washington.

Parviz Farahzad, owner of Grumman Studios, plans to spend around $20 million to transform the former Publishers Clearing House headquarters in Port Washington North into a roughly 160,000-square-foot production complex designed to be a sister facility to the Bethpage operation.

"Despite COVID and despite other challenges, there’s still demand for studio space because of a drive for content in the TV and movie industry," Daniel P. Deegan, the studios’ real estate attorney, said during a virtual meeting of the Nassau County Industrial Development Agency Thursday night. Film and TV production was allowed to resume in July when Long Island entered Phase 4 of the state's reopening plan following the pandemic shutdown.

The project calls for the roof on a 100,000-square-foot building to be raised to 65 feet for six soundstages, and the conversion of a second, 60,000-square-foot building into offices and storage. Both buildings are located at 101 Channel Dr. and were purchased by Farahzad for $7.3 million in 2014.

Publishers Clearing House relocated its headquarters to Jericho.

Deegan said the new facility is needed to meet production demand, and that the site, like the Bethpage location, will attract greater economic activity to the area.

"The Grumman Studios property is currently pretty much taken up right now by Apple filming a series," Deegan said. "Suffice it to say there’s a lot of activity going on."

Farahzad was approved for a 15-year reduction on property taxes for the new site, as well as savings on mortgage recording taxes and sales taxes.

In addition to that tax deal, he requested a 9-year extension on an existing IDA deal for the Bethpage site. The extension would mean both IDA deals would end at the same time.

Farahzad was first awarded a 20-year property tax deal in 2007 to rehabilitate the former Grumman Corp. building, and two years later decided to construct seven soundstages in about 400,000 square feet, creating Grumman Studios.

"It opens up the doors for the film and television industry to grow and expand in Nassau County, and that means jobs," IDA chairman Richard Kessel said following the meeting.

"We’ve seen the success with Grumman Studios and Gold Coast Studios," another studio in Bethpage, Kessel said. "It’s not just the jobs at the site. It’s the jobs that are created when you have a production and you bring all of these people, most if not all of them union jobs."