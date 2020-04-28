TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Evening
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
64° Good Evening
Business

Slumping tech favorites pull major U.S. stock indexes lower

By The Associated Press
Print

Wall Street jostled to a mixed finish Tuesday, as former stalwarts ran out of momentum and some of the market’s most beaten-down stocks turned into winners.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.5% after stocks that have held up the best through this year’s sell-off fell to some of the market’s sharpest drops. They included health care companies, big tech titans and winners of the stay-at-home economy, such as Netflix and Amazon.

Those are big companies, which give their movements outsized effect on the S&P 500. Among the winners were travel companies and  shopping-mall owners as some U.S. states and nations around the world are gradually lifting restrictions implemented to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

That left the S&P 500 with a loss of 15.09 points to 2,863.39, its first in three days. 

It coincided with another wild day for oil prices, where a barrel of U.S. oil for delivery in June fell close to $10 before paring its losses, as swelling supplies continue to far exceed demand.

"The thing that matters the most to stocks is how much longer is this going to last," said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments. "And sure, we can reopen, but how slow is that going to be?" 

The Nasdaq fell 1.4%, to 8,607.73. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 32.23 points, or 0.1%, to 24,101.55. -- AP

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search