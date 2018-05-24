Northwell Health is opening two temporary Fire Island Immediate Care Centers this summer.

The clinics, located in the villages of Cherry Grove and Ocean Beach, will offer treatment for minor injuries and will coordinate a higher level of care if needed.

The Cherry Grove location will begin seeing patients on Friday, while the Ocean Beach center will open on June 1.

This is Northwell’s sixth summer at Ocean Beach and fifth in Cherry Grove.

The clinics will treat ailments such as burns, sprains, allergic reactions and insect bites.

A Northwell Health medical professional will be available at each of these locations seven days a week: Monday through Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., and on weekends from 9 a.m. to noon and 3 to 6 p.m.

Northwell will staff the clinics with physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants.

"We staff the locations based on when [staffers] can get a week away from their regular assignments," said Edward Fraser, Northwell's vice president of community relations and project manager of the Fire Island Immediate Care Centers. "And the benefit is they get to take their family with them. We have a two-bedroom house in Cherry Grove and a two-bedroom apartment in Ocean Beach. So, you open the clinic for four hours and get to spend time on Fire Island."

Fraser said patients with serious emergency medical issues, such as heart attacks, will be brought to Northwell's Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, because it's "the closest hospital and also has a trauma center."

New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health is the largest private employer in the state with 66,000 employees.