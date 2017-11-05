This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 52° Good Morning
Overcast 52° Good Morning
Business

Do a careful cost-benefit analysis before buying a fixer-upper

Don’t take the risk unless it’s your dream home in your dream location at a great price, experts say.

Buying a handyman's special may save you money

Buying a handyman's special may save you money -- if you're actually a handyman. Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto / Thomas Bullock

By Sheryl Nance-Nash  Special to Newsday
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

There’s something to be said for potential and vision, but when it comes to buying a fixer-upper to call home, moving from dream to reality can be complicated. Is it worth it?

It makes sense “if you’re handy and find a home in a very desirable neighborhood for a less expensive price,” says Frank Sanchez, co-founder of SDF Capital in Mamaroneck. “If the home just needs cosmetic improvements, they will cost much less than what they will return on market value.”

But that said, it can be a dicey choice.

  • Have plenty of cash: Buy a fixer-upper only if you have cash to cover the down payment, make budgeted repairs and cover additional unexpected repairs. “Ask yourself, ‘If this goes horribly wrong, will I still be able to recover financially and live the life I’m accustomed to?’ ” If not, don’t do it, says Greg Allen of Express Homebuyers in Springfield, Virginia.
  • Do a cost vs. benefit analysis: “Value should be one of the first considerations. If the renovations aren’t expected to raise the property value, it might not make sense,” says Allen Shayanfekr, CEO and co-founder of Sharestates, a Great Neck real estate investment firm.

Remodeling Magazine’s annual cost vs. value survey is a good resource to help determine what you might expect from your investment (nwsdy.li/fixup). It’s also a good idea to look at comps of similar homes in good condition.

Kristina McCann, a broker associate at Alain Pinel Realtors in Orinda, California, adds, “I don’t recommend buying a fixer-upper, unless it is your dream home in your dream location.”

By Sheryl Nance-Nash  Special to Newsday
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Among the assisted living projects being built on 7 new assisted living facilities planned for LI
Tracey Segarra hosts LI marketing head moonlights as storyteller
Nassau County Executive candidates Republican Jack Martins and Curran, Martins collect last-minute donations
The Town of Babylon has created a respite Park opens for Alzheimer’s patients, caregivers
The Rev. Eric Olsen, pastor of Good Shepherd Church group enlists help to combat opioids
Amityville is considering eliminating the vacant police commissioner Village may eliminate police commissioner job
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE