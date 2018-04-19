Flushing Bank to open branch in Chinatown

Uniondale-based Flushing Bank said Thursday it is opening a branch in Manhattan's Chinatown later this year.

Flushing Financial Corp., the bank's parent, said it signed a lease at 183 Canal St., on the corner of Mott Street.

The new location will include interactive video teller machines.

Other area financial institutions, including Westbury-based NEFCU, also have installed video terminals that allow for some of their teller functions to be handled by an employee at a remote location. Branches with video tellers also have employees.

The new Flushing branch will be 1,000 square feet.

"Flushing Bank has a long-standing relationship with the Asian community beginning with our roots in Flushing, New York," John R. Buran, president and CEO of Flushing Bank, said in a statement. "Our employees speak over 30 languages with Cantonese and Mandarin being prevalent in the Chinese markets we serve."

Flushing has about $6.2 billion in assets.

Shares of Flushing Financial rose 16 cents in late-morning trading to $27.29.