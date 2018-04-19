TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Afternoon
43° Good Afternoon
Business

Flushing Bank to open branch in Chinatown

The new location at 183 Canal St. will include interactive video teller machines.

John R. Buran, president and CEO of Flushing

John R. Buran, president and CEO of Flushing Bank, on March 8, 2012. Photo Credit: Jeremy Bales

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Print

Uniondale-based Flushing Bank said Thursday it is opening a branch in Manhattan's Chinatown later this year.

Flushing Financial Corp., the bank's parent, said it signed a lease at 183 Canal St., on the corner of Mott Street.

The new location will include interactive video teller machines.

Other area financial institutions, including Westbury-based NEFCU, also have installed video terminals that allow for some of their teller functions to be handled by an employee at a remote location. Branches with video tellers also have employees.

The new Flushing branch will be 1,000 square feet.

"Flushing Bank has a long-standing relationship with the Asian community beginning with our roots in Flushing, New York," John R. Buran, president and CEO of Flushing Bank, said in a statement. "Our employees speak over 30 languages with Cantonese and Mandarin being prevalent in the Chinese markets we serve."

Flushing has about $6.2 billion in assets.

Shares of Flushing Financial rose 16 cents in late-morning trading to $27.29.

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com

More news

Firefighters respond to a fire Thursday morning in Fire engulfs stores in strip mall, officials say
A skate park named in honor of Jarred Village moves ahead with skate park plan
Breast Cancer Map LI has some of the highest breast cancer rates in NY
Nassau University Medical Center CEO and president Dr. NUMC chief and president Politi fired by board
Miguel Angel Corea Díaz leaves Nassau police headquarters 'Reaper,' alleged East Coast MS-13 kingpin, arraigned
Kyle Richard accepts an award at the Biden Biden honors LIer shot after stopping rape attempt