Flushing Financial Corp. is providing each full-time and part-time employee with a one-time bonus, of $1,000 and $500 respectively, as a result of the benefits derived from the recent tax overhaul.

“Beginning in 2018, the company expects to retain a larger share of corporate earnings thanks to the recently enacted reductions in the federal corporate tax rate,” John R. Buran, president and chief executive at Flushing, said in a statement released after market close on Monday.

Buran said the Uniondale-based bank’s employees should also benefit from the tax breaks. “Our key stakeholders are our investors who have placed their trust in our company and our employees, our greatest asset, who are the backbone of our organization.”

Flushing isn’t the only Long Island company to grant a bonus after the tax bill was passed. For example, Bohemia-based Dayton T. Brown Inc., an engineering and testing company, said in December it was giving each of its roughly 210 employees a $400 bonus.

AT&T, Boeing Co., Comcast and Sinclair Broadcast Group are among the large companies that have said they will pay employees bonuses because of the savings they expect from the tax overhaul.

Also, JPMorgan said is boosting wages, opening new branches and hiring thousands of new workers citing improved economic performance and sweeping changes to the U.S. tax code.

The bonuses at Flushing, Dayton T. Brown and other companies will be well-received by employees, although they are one-time payments, said Alex Raskolnikov, a tax law professor in Columbia University’s law school.

“It’s good for the people who get the bonuses,” Raskolnikov said. “But there is no telling if these bonuses will happen again, while the benefits to the tax reforms will go on for the foreseeable future.”

The bonuses are a strong retention tool, added Herman A. Berliner, an economist and dean of Hofstra University’s Frank G. Zarb School of Business.

“It’s very close to full employment [on Long Island],” Berliner said, adding that the bonuses will go “a long way toward holding on to employees.”

Flushing Financial has about $6.2 billion in assets.