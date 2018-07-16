Flying Tiger opens second Long Island location

Flying Tiger Copenhagen has soared into another Long Island location.

The Danish variety store opened its ninth U.S location — and second on Long Island — in a 2,800-square-foot-space at Roosevelt Field mall Thursday.

Flying Tiger sells a colorful array of discounted items, including housewares, stationery, office supplies, toys and snacks, with unique looks.

The chain's stores are playgrounds “where customers are encouraged to try the products, have fun, and enjoy the shopping experience. They can come away with everything from napkins to notebooks all at a reasonable price,” Niall Stringer, CEO USA, said in a statement.

Founded in 1995, Flying Tiger designs all its products in-house in Denmark.

“We call ourselves a Danish design store,” spokeswoman Gillian Maxwell said.

Owned by Zebra A/S, Flying Tiger has more than 900 stores in 30 countries in Europe, Asia and North America. It will open about 50 more stores in the next six months, Maxwell said.

The chain’s first Long Island store opened in November at Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station, which, like Roosevelt Field, is owned by Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group Inc.

