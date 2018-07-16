TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Morning
72° Good Morning
Business
By Tory N. Parrish

Flying Tiger opens second Long Island location

The Danish design chain features a colorful array of discounted items, including housewares, stationery, office supplies, toys and snacks, all with unique looks.

Flying Tiger Copenhagen, a Danish variety store, has

Flying Tiger Copenhagen, a Danish variety store, has opened in Roosevelt Field mall. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

Print

Flying Tiger Copenhagen has soared into another Long Island location.

The Danish variety store opened its ninth U.S location — and second on Long Island — in a 2,800-square-foot-space at Roosevelt Field mall Thursday.  

Flying Tiger sells a colorful array of discounted items, including housewares, stationery, office supplies, toys and snacks, with unique looks.  

The chain's stores are playgrounds “where customers are encouraged to try the products, have fun, and enjoy the shopping experience.  They can come away with everything from napkins to notebooks all at a reasonable price,” Niall Stringer, CEO USA, said in a statement.

Founded in 1995, Flying Tiger designs all its products in-house in Denmark.

“We call ourselves a Danish design store,” spokeswoman Gillian Maxwell said.

Owned by Zebra A/S, Flying Tiger has more than 900 stores in 30 countries in Europe, Asia and North America.  It will open about 50 more stores in the next six months, Maxwell said.

The chain’s first Long Island store opened in November at Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station, which, like Roosevelt Field, is owned by Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group Inc.

Retail Roundup is a column about major retail news on Long Island — store openings, closings, expansions, acquisitions, etc. — that is published online and in the Monday paper. To read more of these columns, click here. If you have news to share, please send an email to Newsday reporter Tory N. Parrish at tory.parrish@newsday.com.

By Tory N. Parrish

More news

A sitting area at Journey East Hampton, a New luxury inn opens in East Hampton
Fans watch as the band Miles To Dayton 'Old-timers' rock out at Great South Bay Festival
North Hempstead Town Hall in Manhasset, seen here Town payroll increased less than 1%, data show
Babylon Town historian Mary Cascone has pieced together Town renovating historic maritime building
Town of Hempstead's water testing laboratory in Point Town to reopen water testing lab next year
Artic Avenue in Bohemia, where the South Bay Two sections of road will be 'deleted' from Islip maps