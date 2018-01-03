TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Uniondale law firm rebrands itself as Forchelli Deegan Terrana

Forchelli Deegan Terrana LLP is the new name

Forchelli Deegan Terrana LLP is the new name of the 42-year-old Uniondale law firm, seen in October 2017. Photo Credit: Google Maps

By Ken Schachter kenneth.schachter@newsday.com @kschach
Forchelli, Curto, Deegan, Schwartz, Mineo & Terrana, a Uniondale law firm with more than 60 attorneys, has changed its name to Forchelli Deegan Terrana LLP, founder Jeffrey D. Forchelli announced Tuesday.

“As part of our growth, we wanted a name that was simpler, easier, and more consistent with the style of other large law firms,” he said in a statement.

The new name is part of a re-branding and marketing initiative, John V. Terrana, chair of the firm’s tax certiorari group and head of its marketing committee, said.

Included in the marketing plan are an advertising campaign, a new logo and a redesign of the 42-year-old firm’s website.

The firm’s practice groups include real estate, corporate, litigation, bankruptcy, employment and land use and zoning.

Headshot

Ken Schachter covers corporate news, including technology and aerospace, and other business topics for Newsday. He has also worked at The Miami Herald and The Jerusalem Post.

