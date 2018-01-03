Forchelli, Curto, Deegan, Schwartz, Mineo & Terrana, a Uniondale law firm with more than 60 attorneys, has changed its name to Forchelli Deegan Terrana LLP, founder Jeffrey D. Forchelli announced Tuesday.

“As part of our growth, we wanted a name that was simpler, easier, and more consistent with the style of other large law firms,” he said in a statement.

The new name is part of a re-branding and marketing initiative, John V. Terrana, chair of the firm’s tax certiorari group and head of its marketing committee, said.

Included in the marketing plan are an advertising campaign, a new logo and a redesign of the 42-year-old firm’s website.

The firm’s practice groups include real estate, corporate, litigation, bankruptcy, employment and land use and zoning.