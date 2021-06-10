TODAY'S PAPER
Free help offered for Nassau  homeowners facing foreclosure

Free help is available for homeowners facing financial

Credit: Newsday/John Keating

By Maura McDermott maura.mcdermott@newsday.com @mauramcdermott
Nassau County homeowners facing financial troubles can get help at a series of free mortgage foreclosure clinics.

The Nassau County Bar Association will host the events on Monday, and on July 12 and Aug. 16. The events will run from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at the group's offices at 15th and West streets in Mineola.

The events require masks and social distancing. Interpreters are available on request. The clinics are funded by the New York Bar Foundation and the state attorney general's office.

Space is limited, and registration is required. To register, call 516-747-4070, ext. 1308.

Maura McDermott covers residential real estate and other business news on Long Island.

