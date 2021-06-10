Nassau County homeowners facing financial troubles can get help at a series of free mortgage foreclosure clinics.

The Nassau County Bar Association will host the events on Monday, and on July 12 and Aug. 16. The events will run from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at the group's offices at 15th and West streets in Mineola.

The events require masks and social distancing. Interpreters are available on request. The clinics are funded by the New York Bar Foundation and the state attorney general's office.

Space is limited, and registration is required. To register, call 516-747-4070, ext. 1308.