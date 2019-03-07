TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk lags as NY foreclosure picture improves, data show

Suffolk is one of only four counties in the state where the number of pending mortgage foreclosure cases as a percentage of total housing units exceeds 1 percent, state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said.

There are fewer signs like these. The number of pending foreclosure cases statewide had dropped 48 percent from 2013 to last year. Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/KLH49

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Home foreclosures are down significantly across the state, though Suffolk is one of four counties that have seen less improvement since 2013, state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said Thursday.

In a 14-page report, DiNapoli said the number of pending foreclosure cases statewide had dropped 48 percent from 78,750 in 2013 to 45,842 last year.

In Nassau, the decline was sharper with foreclosure cases down 70 percent from 7,786 in 2013 to 3,579 last year. The drop was more modest in Suffolk, from 13,375 filings in 2013 to 9,783 last year, or a decrease of 41 percent.

Pending foreclosure cases in Nassau and Suffolk

Suffolk is one of only four counties in the state where the number of pending mortgage foreclosure cases as a percentage of total housing units exceeds 1 percent, DiNapoli said.

“While this is an improvement, the foreclosure crisis is far from over,” he said. “New York must continue to support the programs and reforms that have helped homeowners avoid foreclosure and communities reduce blight caused by zombie properties."

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

