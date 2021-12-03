The Nassau County Bar Association will provide a series of mortgage foreclosure clinics to homeowners at risk of losing their homes, starting Monday in Mineola.

The free clinics can help homeowners better understand their debt and explore options for potential modification or reinstatement of their loans, said Maryanne Pedersen, an attorney in Rockville Centre who participates in the clinics.

"These clinics are good for anyone who is in foreclosure or got a default letter from a bank," Pedersen said. "Whether or not a bank has commenced an action, or is about to, this is the best place to go."

The need for assistance is expected to increase next month when a state moratorium on foreclosures lifts Jan. 15. The legislation has prevented lenders from beginning foreclosure proceedings if homeowners declare they experienced a financial hardship because of COVID-19.

The attorneys at the clinics don’t provide free legal representation or legal advice, but they can help connect homeowners to lawyers working with nonprofit agencies who could represent them as well as bankruptcy attorneys.

The sessions will be held 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Bar Association’s office at 15 West St. in Mineola. Interested homeowners must register by calling (516) 747-4070 ext. 1229. Interpreters will be available upon request, and attendees will be required to wear masks.

Additional clinics will be held Jan. 5 and Feb. 7 at the same time and location. More information is available at nassaubar.org/free-mortgage-foreclosure-clinics.

New York state received approval last month to distribute $539 million to homeowners who have had trouble keeping up with mortgage, tax, insurance or other housing costs during the pandemic.