Former DHB president says signature was forged

The former president of David Brooks' company testified Tuesday that his signature on an alleged employment contract allowing the former body-armor magnate's personal expenses to be paid for by his company was a forgery.

Douglas Burns' statements marked the third time during the months-long trial in Central Islip that a government witness has testified that a key defense document was fake.

Among other things, Burns pointed out that the document unprofessionally misspelled the word "business" at least six times as "buisness."

Burns, who was a former federal prosecutor on Long Island before he became president of what was then called DHB Capital Group, said that somebody had added a signature resembling his to the April 1996 employment contract in question, which allowed Brooks to take up to 10 percent of his company's profits as expenses.

Brooks is charged with looting the company and its stockholders of more than $185 million by getting payments for personal expenses and operating a fraudulent stock scheme.

Burns said he had not seen the contract agreement until federal prosecutor Christopher Ott showed it to him in February, and was never aware of Brooks' financial arrangements with the company, which became known as DHB Industries and was based in Westbury.

In an effort to undermine Burns' credibility, Brooks' lead attorney, Kenneth Ravenell, tried to get Burns to acknowledge there were many things he could not recollect about his presidency 14 years ago.

Their exchanges became so heated that U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert ordered the jury out of the courtroom and admonished Ravenell to ask simple questions and Burns to answer "yes" or "no."

Dawn Schlegel, the government's key witness and a former DHB executive, has testified that an e-mail and a 1997 resolution presented by the defense were both forgeries.