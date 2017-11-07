This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 43° Good Morning
Few Clouds 43° Good Morning
Business

Former head of Brookhaven National Lab to speak at symposium

By James T. Madore  james.madore@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A half-day event for the local power electronics industry will take place Thursday in Hauppauge.

The Long Island Electronics Symposium will run noon to 8 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel, 110 Motor Parkway.

The free event will include a keynote speech by Sam Aronson, former director of Brookhaven National Laboratory, and a presentation about Nikola Tesla, who developed the alternating current electricity supply system. Tesla worked in Shoreham.

To register, go to ieee.li/pes/

By James T. Madore  james.madore@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Long Islanders will head to the polls on Polls open for LI's 150 local elections
Mayor Robert Kennedy unveils the new logo for Village celebrates 125 years of incorporation
A great horned owl was likely flying after Owl freed after getting tangled up in net
Patchogue Village sanitation workers Charlie Collins, left, Troy Ride along with an LI sanitation worker
María Ulloa Funes, an immigrant from Honduras who Nicaraguan immigrants to lose protected status
Voters on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, will decide Brown: Vote on Tuesday!
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE