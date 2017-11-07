A half-day event for the local power electronics industry will take place Thursday in Hauppauge.

The Long Island Electronics Symposium will run noon to 8 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel, 110 Motor Parkway.

The free event will include a keynote speech by Sam Aronson, former director of Brookhaven National Laboratory, and a presentation about Nikola Tesla, who developed the alternating current electricity supply system. Tesla worked in Shoreham.

To register, go to ieee.li/pes/