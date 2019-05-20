A federal consumer watchdog has filed suit against a Long Island debt-collection firm, charging it with improperly filing consumer lawsuits on a “massive scale,” without “meaningful attorney involvement.”

The suit, filed last week by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, charges Commack-based Forster & Garbus with using “high-volume litigation tactics” to collect “substantial sums of money from consumers who may not actually owe debts,” or in the amounts claimed in more than 99,000 suits filed between 2014 and 2016.

A woman answering the phone for firm partner Ron Forster said the company had not yet prepared a statement in response to the suit. Another partner, Mark Garbus, didn’t immediately reply to a call seeking comment.

Forster & Garbus, in operation for “several decades,” according to the suit, works primarily to collect personal, family or household debts incurred by credit cards, student loans and home equity loans, among others. Its clients include debt buyers and other creditors.

The company employed 10 or 11 attorneys between 2014 and 2016, and its clients have placed more than 136,700 accounts with the firm for collection, the suit says, charging that clients generally send information to the firm electronically for civil complaints to be filed.

“Historically,” the suit alleges, “unless a consumer disputes a debt, Forster & Garbus has generally not conducted any inquiry into the facts surrounding an alleged debt or requested supporting documentation such as account applications, billing statements, payment histories, the terms and conditions governing an account, or consumer correspondence” before filing suit. The firm “does not conduct reviews for contractual disclaimers related to debt sales, even though many of Forster & Garbus’s clients are debt buyers.”

The bureau charged the firm filed suits bearing the names and signatures of attorneys “despite those attorneys not being meaningfully involved in reviewing the merits of the lawsuits.” Instead, the agency claims, Forster & Garbus “relies on non-attorney staff and automated processes” to identify and prepare lawsuits for filing. It uses special software to determine whether potential subjects have filed for bankruptcy or whether a statute of limitations bars collection, the suit says.

“Non-attorney staff then attempt to collect the debt” for its clients “outside the legal system,” the lawsuit says. If they can’t collect and a suit is deemed eligible, non-attorneys identify the case as “suit worthy,” and it is sent to partner Mark Garbus for review, the suit claims. He “generally approves for suit more than 90 percent of the accounts that are presented to him,” the federal lawsuit charges. An associate attorney then conducts a second review for “a minute or two” before rejecting or signing a complaint, according to a former attorney quoted in the complaint.

During the two-year period of the complaint, the attorneys' reviews did not include checking applications, billing statements, copies of payments or payment histories, terms and conditions or consumer correspondence, the suit alleges.

Forster & Garbus has “generally not sought to investigate or otherwise verify information such as the debt’s validity or accuracy before filing suit,” the suit claims. Between 2014 and 2016, the firm had supporting documents about accounts for only between 19.6 percent, 43.9 percent and 75 percent of the accounts it attempted to collect.

More recently, the firm began to gather more of the information because “clients stopped referring accounts” to Forster & Garbus until the firm was able to ensure that it had enough information to sue and win judgments under court rules, according to lawsuit.

The firm filed suit on behalf of National Collegiate Student Loan Trusts and Midland Funding, which are subsidiaries of Encore Capital Group, one of the national largest debt buyers, the suit notes. The firm and other related entities “stipulated to a bureau consent order that found that it had attempted to collect debts that it knew, or should have known, were inaccurate or could not legally be enforced.”