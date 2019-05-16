Henry Schein Inc., Long Island's largest publicly traded company by revenue, has retreated four slots to No. 242 in the new Fortune 500 rankings released Thursday.

The Melville-based maker and distributor of products used in the offices of dentists and physicians lost ground on the list despite a 5.9 percent revenue increase to $13.2 billion for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31.

The top 10 companies nationwide were: Walmart, Exxon Mobile, Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon.com, UnitedHealth Group, McKesson, CVS Health, AT&T and AmerisourceBergen.

The annual Fortune 500 listing ranks companies based on revenue for their fiscal years and includes companies that are incorporated and operating in the United States and file financial statements with a government agency.

Though Henry Schein remains the sole Long Island company on the Fortune 500, Lake Success-based Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. continues to knock on the door.

The company, which delivers proxy statements and annual reports to shareholders on behalf of public companies, moved up to No. 591, one slot higher than last year.

The revenue of Broadridge, $4.3 billion, fell short of the $5.6 billion recorded by the No. 500 company, jean-maker Levi Strauss.

Other Long Island companies missing the revenue cutoff were No. 727 MSC Industrial Direct and No. 772 Hain Celestial Group. Melville-based MSC, a distributor of tools and maintenance supplies, moved up 22 slots from No. 749, while Hain Celestial, a maker of natural foods based in Lake Success, fell 12 spots from No. 760.

The companies on the Fortune 500 had cumulative revenue of $13.7 trillion and accounted for two-thirds of U.S. gross domestic product.

Among the companies appearing on the list are several that have moved off Long Island, such as cable TV provider Altice USA (No. 327) and electronics distributors Arrow Electronics Inc. (No. 109) and Avnet Inc. (No. 165).