Lighting and home furnishings retailer France & Son is doubling its number of stores this summer.

OK, so the Farmingdale-headquartered business is going from two stores to four. But it’s still a significant expansion that is filling a gap, said Kevin Wu, owner of France & Son.

“Stores that specifically cater to the interior design business, there aren’t that many here on Long Island,” he said.

France & Son opened a 2,000-square-foot outlet store at Tanger Outlets Riverhead on Aug. 6 and will open a 1,654-square-foot full-priced store at The Gallery at Westbury Plaza in Garden City around Sept. 12, said Wu, 47, a Syosset resident.

France & Son, which also has showrooms in Farmingdale and Manhattan, sells furniture, lighting, art and home accessories.

“Our customer base is mostly interior designers and architects and decorators,” he said. But the new store at The Gallery at Westbury Plaza will draw more consumers shopping for personal use, he said.

Wu’s father, Sal Wu, who is now retired, founded France & Son as a wholesale clock business in Queens in 1982.

In 2005, the retailer opened a 60,000-square-foot Farmingdale location with an office and warehouse space.

Kevin Wu converted France & Son completely to retail furniture sales in 2012.

The chain’s flagship store, a 3,600-square-foot space, opened in Manhattan three years later.

A 5,000-square-foot showroom for design professionals opened in part of the Farmingdale space in 2017.

