Two Buffalo brothers have been charged with defrauding a COVID-relief program of more than $600,000 and using some of the proceeds to pay for home improvements and as a prop in a Hip-Hop video, according to a federal complaint.

Larry Jordan II and Sutukh El, also known as Curtis Jordan, face up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine, according to James P. Kennedy Jr., the U.S. Attorney in Buffalo.

The pair allegedly submitted at least eight applications for Paycheck Protection Program loans for 5 Sterns, their cell tower installation and maintenance company. They sought nearly $7 million from a Tennessee bank and a Utah lender, and received $605,200 in late April.

The brothers inflated 5 Sterns’ payroll of less than a dozen employees to about 200 to secure larger loans, offering false tax returns and other documents as proof, FBI agent Kathleen A. Garver said in the criminal complaint.

PPP loans are federally guaranteed and made by banks and other private lenders to borrowers who pledge to use the money to retain employees and bring back those who’ve been furloughed. The loans are forgivable if the terms are met.

The Buffalo case isn’t representative of the PPP, where only 1% of loans were deemed "questionable" in a January audit.

Jordan, 42, of Lancaster, a Buffalo suburb, and El, 38, of Buffalo, were each indicted on Thursday for wire and bank fraud conspiracy, bank fraud and engaging in monetary transactions with criminally derived property. Both pleaded not guilty.

Jordan’s attorney Fonda Dawn Kubiak told Newsday that PPP lenders "discriminate" against "minority business owners like Mr. Jordan and Mr. El, who simply put in multiple applications hoping to get money to keep their business afloat in the midst of an unprecedented global pandemic."

Kubiak, who is a public defender, said Blacks own less than 15% of U.S. businesses so "why are 70% of the prosecutions by [federal prosecutors] against Black-owned businesses?"

El’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

In the complaint, the FBI agent cited records showing Jordan and El stopped working for their company in April-June 2019 and collected unemployment benefits between fall 2019 and last spring. The pair applied for the PPP loans in April.

The brothers allegedly spent the loan funds on $84,800 in stock, $23,446 in landscaping and other home improvements and $14,348 for a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado. El allegedly showed off "crisp $100 bills" from the loan in his "Hugo Hunt" rap video, where he performed with his pit bulldog, the FBI agent said, adding more than $400,000 has been recovered by federal authorities.

The Buffalo case is among a handful of fraud cases brought in federal courts across the country, including courts in Brooklyn and Manhattan. However, only $7 billion of PPP loans, or 1%, have gone to "potentially ineligible businesses," according to a Jan. 14 report by the Office of Inspector General of the U.S. Small Business Administration, the agency that oversees the loan program.

So far, the only publicly announced case with Long Island ties is USA vs. Ngoc Manh Nguyen et al.

The case involves a family-owned chain of Victoria Nails & Spas, including locations in Hicksville, Smithtown and Valley Stream.

Ngoc Manh Nguyen, Victoria Dieuy Ho and Dat Tat Ho are accused of securing multiple PPP loans totaling more than $13 million by inflating the number of employees at several nail salons. The company received $7.8 million but repaid the money after its bank accounts were frozen "due to suspicion of fraudulent activity," said Simon Y. Dinits, a special agent for the SBA inspector general, in a criminal complaint.

Victoria Nails’ owners won approval for a $1.4 million loan after claiming the salon in Valley Stream’s Green Acres Mall employed 76 people when records show a payroll of 8 to 11. The salon in Hicksville’s Broadway Commons mall won $828,110 by claiming 55 employees when it only had 10 to 14, according to the complaint.

Nguyen, 44, and Victoria Ho, 31, both of Hickville, and Dat Ho, 33, of the Bronx are each charged with wire and bank fraud conspiracy, fraud against the United States and conspiracy to make false statements. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 45 years in prison, according to Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney in Manhattan.

Nguyen’s attorney James Roth declined to comment on Thursday. Victoria Ho's attorney couldn't be reached and Dat Ho’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.