The state tax department is offering free help in filing tax returns to those with adjusted gross income of $72,000 or less last year, officials said.

The virtual help sessions will show taxpayers how to electronically prepare and file their federal and state income tax returns. The filing deadline for both is May 17.

"We encourage New Yorkers to save on tax preparation costs … by taking advantage of this free assistance," said state tax commissioner Michael Schmidt.

To make an appointment, go to tax.ny.gov/fsa/calendars/default.htm.

You will receive an email confirmation with a link to the virtual session. There also will be a link to free tax preparation software and an intake questionnaire, which indicates the documents needed to participate in the session.