TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Morning
SEARCH
51° Good Morning
Business

Urban League of Long Island offers free webinar for first-time homebuyers

Theresa Sanders, president of the Urban League of

Theresa Sanders, president of the Urban League of Long Island, which will offer a free online workshop for first-time homebuyers on Wednesday. Credit: Jeff Bachner

By Maura McDermott maura.mcdermott@newsday.com @mauramcdermott
Print

The Urban League of Long Island will offer a free online workshop for first-time homebuyers on Wednesday.

The webinar will take place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The nonprofit group and the State of New York Mortgage Agency, which offers low-interest home loans for first-time homebuyers, will provide information about mortgages, homebuyer education and counseling and options for first-time buyers looking for a home during the pandemic.

Mortgage rates are at record lows, falling to 2.8% this week, home loan giant Freddie Mac reported.

Despite the low cost of borrowing, Long Island's housing market has become increasingly challenging for first-time homebuyers.

The median price for homes in the region, outside of the East End, broke records in the July-through-September period, jumping to $500,000, a 6.6% increase from a year earlier, the brokerage Douglas Elliman and the appraisal company Miller Samuel said in their most recent report.

In nearly three out of 10 transactions during that period, bidding wars drove the final sale price above the listing price, the companies reported.

For more information about the webinar and to register, send an email to info@urbanleaguelongisland.org, call 631-710-8332 or click here.

Maura McDermott poses for an employee headshot at

Maura McDermott covers residential real estate and other business news on Long Island.

More news

The National Weather Service said on Monday temperatures Overcast today with light rain, high of 60, forecasters say
Town board OKs new code for Port Washington waterfront district
After dropping by half in the spring, traffic Traffic on Long Island back near pre-pandemic levels
Seneca Bowen, of the Shinnecock Indian Nation in More than 55,000 across LI vote in first two days of early polling
Commuters prepare to board a train toward Penn LIRR warns of cancellations, delays during morning rush
Trump supporters gather for a rally at Eisenhower As election approaches, Trump supporters rally in Eisenhower Park, Woodmere
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search