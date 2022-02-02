Where Long Islanders can get free help filing their 2021 taxes
Stumped by form 1040? Don't know a W2 from R2-D2?
Tax season can be daunting for do-it-yourselfers.
But government agencies and their private partners are stepping up to guide bewildered Long Islanders with no-cost services.
The IRS is rolling out its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program through regional partners, including the Bethpage Federal Credit Union, the Town of Hempstead, Hofstra University's law school and the not-for-profit Health & Wellness Council of Long Island.
VITA programs also are hosted by local libraries, including the Brentwood Public Library and the Riverhead Free Library.
The VITA program is aimed at those who make $58,000 or less (Bethpage Federal rounds the income limit up to $60,000); taxpayers with limited English skills, and people with disabilities.
Particular attention is paid to workers eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit.
The Bethpage VITA program is available online only. Details are available at bethpagefcu.com/vita, by email at community@bethpagefcu.com or by calling (516) 349-4288.
Robert Suarez, an assistant vice president and VITA coordinator at Bethpage, said its volunteers have processed about 25,000 returns since the program began in 2004 and expect to file about 800 more this year.
The Bethpage service also guides some taxpayers to a Facilitated Self Assistance program where New York State Department of Taxation and Finance volunteers run virtual lab sessions to help taxpayers who qualify file their state and federal returns.
In addition to English and Spanish, the IRS offers VITA programs in Chinese, Russian, Vietnamese, Korean and Haitian Creole.
The IRS also coordinates a Tax Counseling for the Elderly program. The TCE program, run by AARP, offers free tax help to those who are at least 50 years old and focuses on questions about pensions and retirement-related issues. Options include in-person, drop-off and online services.
Independent contractors and taxpayers with more complex tax situations may require special attention, Bethpage's Suarez said.
"We do see a lot of Uber drivers now," he said, and in such situations the taxpayer may be guided to an alternative program, such as AARP's. "Each provider program is a little different."
Software providers like TurboTax and H&R Block are offering free do-it-yourself filing for qualified taxpayers, and the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance is offering free filing through its software partners in English, Spanish, Chinese, Russian, Korean, Yiddish, Haitian Creole, Italian, Arabic, Polish and Bengali.
Free tax help
- VITA: To find a VITA program near you, insert your ZIP code into the search tool at bit.ly/3uyZm2D or call 800-906-9887. The Bethpage program can be contacted at 516-349-4288 or by emailing community@bethpagefcu.com
- FOREIGN LANGUAGE: Native speakers of Spanish, Chinese, Russian, Vietnamese, Korean and Haitian Creole can find free tax-preparation assistance at this IRS web page: bit.ly/3geeslJ.
- AARP: The IRS Tax Counseling for the Elderly program run by AARP can be accessed through select Long Island libraries and the AARP web site, taxaide.aarpfoundation.org. Taxpayers also can contact AARP via email at taxaide@aarp.org or phone at 888-227-7669.
- FREE FILING: Self-directed taxpayers with an adjusted gross income of $73,000 or less can go to the web site (tax.ny.gov/pit/efile) of the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance and file state and federal returns free with a choice of four software providers.
Documents you may need
- Previous two year’s tax return(s).
- Correspondence received from the IRS and your state/local taxing authority.
- Social Security cards and/or ITIN notices/cards or other official documentation that show the taxpayer identification numbers for every individual on your return.
- Government-issued photo ID for each taxpayer.
- Checking or savings account information if you want to direct deposit any refund(s) or direct debit any amounts due.
- Identity Protection PIN (IP PIN) (for each individual if applicable).
- W-2 for each employer.
- 1099-G form for unemployment compensation or state/local income tax refunds.
- SSA-1099 form showing the total Social Security benefits paid to you for the year, or RRB-1099, Tier 1 Railroad Retirement benefits form.
- 1099 forms (or other statements) reporting interest (1099-INT), dividends (1099-DIV) and/or proceeds from sales (1099-B), plus documentation showing the original purchase prices if you sold stocks or other assets.
- 1099-R form if you received a pension, annuity, or IRA distribution.
- 1099-MISC, 1099-K, or other 1099 forms. If you have a business, bring a summary list of all your income (cash and non-cash) and all business-related expenses.
- Information about any other income of any form including cash.
- IRS letter 6475 detailing the Economic Impact Payment (stimulus) amounts received.
- IRS letter 6419 detailing any Advance Child Tax Credit received.
- Records of any federal and/or state and/or local income tax paid (including quarterly estimated tax payments).
- 1098 form showing home mortgage interest.
- A summary list of medical/dental/vision expenses including doctor and hospital bills and medical insurance premiums, prescription medicines, assisted living services and long-term insurance.
- Summary of cash and noncash contributions to charity.
- Property tax bills paid during the year.
- 1095-A forms if you purchased health insurance through the Marketplace (Exchange).
- Dependent care provider information – name, address, telephone number and employer ID or Social Security number and amount paid to provider.
- 1098-T form for education expenses plus statement of account from the educational institution showing tuition and fees actually paid and scholarships, grants, etc. received. Also bring a summary of any other education expenses.
- 1098-E form for student loan interest.
Sources: IRS, AARP, New York State