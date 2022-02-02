Stumped by form 1040? Don't know a W2 from R2-D2?

Tax season can be daunting for do-it-yourselfers.

But government agencies and their private partners are stepping up to guide bewildered Long Islanders with no-cost services.

The IRS is rolling out its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program through regional partners, including the Bethpage Federal Credit Union, the Town of Hempstead, Hofstra University's law school and the not-for-profit Health & Wellness Council of Long Island.

VITA programs also are hosted by local libraries, including the Brentwood Public Library and the Riverhead Free Library.

The VITA program is aimed at those who make $58,000 or less (Bethpage Federal rounds the income limit up to $60,000); taxpayers with limited English skills, and people with disabilities.

Particular attention is paid to workers eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Bethpage VITA program is available online only. Details are available at bethpagefcu.com/vita, by email at community@bethpagefcu.com or by calling (516) 349-4288.

Robert Suarez, an assistant vice president and VITA coordinator at Bethpage, said its volunteers have processed about 25,000 returns since the program began in 2004 and expect to file about 800 more this year.

The Bethpage service also guides some taxpayers to a Facilitated Self Assistance program where New York State Department of Taxation and Finance volunteers run virtual lab sessions to help taxpayers who qualify file their state and federal returns.

In addition to English and Spanish, the IRS offers VITA programs in Chinese, Russian, Vietnamese, Korean and Haitian Creole.

The IRS also coordinates a Tax Counseling for the Elderly program. The TCE program, run by AARP, offers free tax help to those who are at least 50 years old and focuses on questions about pensions and retirement-related issues. Options include in-person, drop-off and online services.

Independent contractors and taxpayers with more complex tax situations may require special attention, Bethpage's Suarez said.

"We do see a lot of Uber drivers now," he said, and in such situations the taxpayer may be guided to an alternative program, such as AARP's. "Each provider program is a little different."

Software providers like TurboTax and H&R Block are offering free do-it-yourself filing for qualified taxpayers, and the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance is offering free filing through its software partners in English, Spanish, Chinese, Russian, Korean, Yiddish, Haitian Creole, Italian, Arabic, Polish and Bengali.