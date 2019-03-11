Nassau County has awarded up to $265,000 in tax breaks to support a $3.5 million expansion by defense contractor Frequency Electronics Inc. in Uniondale, officials said.

The incentive consists of a sales-tax exemption on the purchase of construction materials and equipment for improvements to Frequency’s office and factory at 55 Charles Lindbergh Blvd.

In return for the county’s help, Frequency has promised to increase its local workforce by more than 80 percent, or 116 jobs, during the next five years. The payroll totaled 140 in September.

Thomas Stringer, the company’s site-selection consultant, said last month that 13 engineering positions have been filled since the aid application was made public in September.

Stringer, of BDO Consulting, called Frequency “one of the grand dames” of Long Island’s aerospace and defense industry, which formed the local economy’s backbone for much of the 20th century. “We are bringing back that workforce that LI had for so many years and trying to grow it dramatically,” he said at a meeting of the county’s Industrial Development Agency, referring to the engineering jobs.

Records show the new jobs will pay on average $76,000 per year.

Frequency, which is publicly traded, makes timing and synchronization devices used in satellites, missiles and drone aircraft. Its products are found in the global positioning systems operated by the U.S. Air Force and widely used in auto navigation devices.

Stringer said the building upgrades are needed to attract employees as Frequency takes advantage of new programs established by last year’s increase in federal military spending. In January, the company won a $4.5 million government contract to supply timing and microwave frequency generation systems for a space project tied to a group of satellites.

Frequency has extended its building lease through September 2029, according to a securities filing. It also has operations in California, Russia and China. The company recently moved production work from New Jersey to Uniondale and sold its Belgium subsidiary.

Nassau IDA board chairman Richard Kessel said county officials are grateful that the 57-year-old company decided to bolster its Long Island base. “We’re very positive about your project,” he told executives at last month’s meeting of the agency.

Frequency reported a loss of $24 million for the year ended April 30, compared with a loss of $5 million a year earlier. Revenue totaled $39 million, down from $50 million in 2017.