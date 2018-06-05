TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Morning
69° Good Morning
Business

Carvel, brewery team up to create 'Fudgie the Beer'

Captain Lawrence's Brewing Co.'s Fudgie the Beer in

Captain Lawrence's Brewing Co.'s Fudgie the Beer in an undated photo.  Photo Credit: Focus Brands

By The Associated Press
Print

ELMSFORD, N.Y. — A brewing company in New York has joined with an ice cream maker so consumers can have their cake in a beer.

Captain Lawrence Brewing Company's "Fudgie the Beer" is a take on Carvel's "Fudgie the Whale" ice cream cake that's formed in the shape of a whale.

The stout beer is brewed with the ice cream cake maker's signature chocolate and fudge and is 6 percent alcohol by volume. The brewery says the beer pairs well with smoked foods and chocolate desserts.

The first batch of "Fudgie the Beer" sold out and the second batch will be available Friday.

The beer will be available only at Captain Lawrence's beer hall in Elmsford.

By The Associated Press

More news

Kids who attend Anna's House at Belmont Park At Belmont Park, betting on the future of kids
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks at a Feds approve 10 LI Opportunity Zones
Oyster Bay Town Hall in Oyster Bay on Town begins crackdown on unlicensed landscapers
Belmont Park, seen here on June 10, 2017, 11 horse puns and other key facts about Belmont
At Zou Ji Northeast China Home Style Cuisine New authentic Chinese restaurant opens on LI
East Hampton Town police on Indian Wells Beach Police: Search for crashed plane resumes off coast