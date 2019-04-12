Local small business owners have a message for "Game of Thrones" fans: Merchandise inspired by the hit series is not coming, it's here.

From custom cookies featuring bloody swords and the show's antagonist, the ferocious-looking Night King, to colorful soaps in the shape of dragon eggs, Long Island makers are capitalizing on the consumer craze surrounding HBO's hit series ahead of the Sunday release of its eighth and final season.

Rockville Centre custom cookie baker Colleen Boyle Patafio said she was taken aback by the "wild demand" for her "Game of Thrones" cookies.

An order from a customer who wanted to send a cookie platter to her son, who is away at college and a huge fan of the show, started it all, said Boyle Patafio, who said her husband is a big-time G.O.T. fan, but she's been working so much she hasn't had "enough hours to binge-watch it."

Boyle Patafio took a photo of her creation, a tray of 25 cookies priced at $2 each, and posted it on social media.

"It's been crazy since then," she said. "There's just so much built-up excitement surrounding the show, and so many people are hosting watch parties. My phone has been ringing off the hook, but I can't accommodate them all."

At Alpine Pastry Shop in Smithtown, walk-in customers can buy cookies emblazoned with the faces of characters including Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen and Tyrion Lannister. Six cookies cost $24.

"They've been selling so well," said Sophia Cuccia, whose family owns Alpine, adding that her own obsession with "Game of Thrones" has run deep for a couple of years now. "I wish we would've done it sooner."

National brands are cashing in on the show's popularity too. Oreo on Monday released limited-edition "Game of Thrones" cookies adorned with four designs representing characters on the show, and Johnny Walker is selling a White Walker Whiskey, a limited-edition Scotch inspired by the show's mysterious White Walkers.

Seaford resident Michael Ervolino bought about 40 packs of the Oreos at Shop Rite, Target and Walmart for about $3 each. He's selling them for $10 on the Facebook Marketplace, Ebay and Letgo. He and his wife are hoping to adopt a baby soon and were looking for ways to raise funds toward the adoption costs.

"A buddy of mine in Jersey who bought some of the "Game of Thrones" Oreos and quickly sold them on Ebay suggested I do the same," Ervolino said. "I've already sold 15 packages, mostly on Facebook and Ebay. I'm hoping to grab some more."