Your last chance to “fall into the Gap” in Port Jefferson is less than a month away.

The clothing store at 100 Arden Pl. will close April 25, after 27 years in operation, Gap Inc. said Wednesday.

In February, the struggling San Francisco-based company said it would close 230 Gap stores over the next two years and spin off its Old Navy chain into a separate company in 2020 as part of a restructuring plan.

The company did not respond to an inquiry about how many employees will be affected by the Port Jefferson store closing or whether that location was among the 230 planned closings that were previously announced.

There are 15 Old Navy stores and 13 Gap stores on Long Island.

The Gap brand has struggled in recent years as customers have sought more bargains when shopping. That's why Gap Inc.’s family- and value-oriented brand, Old Navy, has fared better.

Gap Inc. opened more than 70 Old Navy stores last year, including one in Oceanside.

“Consumer preference has shifted to value over brand in general apparel retail, and competition has flooded the space, namely through fast-fashion retailers H&M, Zara, and Uniqlo,” Jaime Katz, an equity analyst at Morningstar Investment Service in Chicago, wrote in a research note about Gap Inc. on March 20.

Gap Inc.’s brands include Athleta, which sells activewear for women and girls; Banana Republic, which carries high-end apparel for adults; Intermix, a trendy women’s clothing seller; and Hill City, an activewear brand for men. Gap Inc. also bought high-end children’s clothing chain Janie and Jack from Gymboree Group Inc. for about $35 million on March 4.

But Gap and Old Navy account for almost 80 percent of Gap Inc.’s revenue.

Gap Inc.’s sales in its fourth quarter, which ended Feb. 2, were $4.62 billion, down from $4.78 billion in the same period a year earlier, according to earnings results released Feb. 28.

Global sales were up 3 percent for Old Navy in fiscal year 2018, but down 5 percent for Gap, the company said.

As of Feb. 2, Gap Inc. had 3,194 company-owned stores in North America, Europe and Asia. (There are also 472 franchises.) Among the company-owned stores, the largest chain was Old Navy, with 1,139 locations in North America and 15 in Asia.

