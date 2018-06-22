An upscale florist on Long Island has sprung up in new digs.

The shop, called arrangement bar by Andrew Scott, held a grand opening reception Thursday at its new space in the Garden City Hotel.

Referred to as the “florist to the stars” by its owners, the arrangement bar (It’s lowercase on purpose) is not your typical flower shop, they said.

“It’s very modern, very sleek. … You’re not going to see coolers stuck in here and tchotchkes everywhere,” said Andrew Zecher, 47, who owns the shop with his fiance, Johnny Gimberlein, 37.

Zecher and Gimberlein ran Andrew Scott Events and Floral Boutique, a high-end business, in New Hyde Park from 2013 to 2017.

They moved to a warehouse in Babylon, where they worked as a preferred vendor for the Garden City Hotel. They continued to serve other clients for event planning and floral arrangements.

After the hotel’s gift shop closed in December, Zecher and Gimberlein took over the 500-square-foot space, and spent about $60,000 to open arrangement bar in April, Zecher said.

Now they supply flowers for events booked at the hotel by guests and outside clients, he said. Deliveries will be available in the Garden City area.

Exotic flowers used in the arrangements, such as peonies, cymbidium orchids, ginger and birds of paradise, are imported from Holland, Thailand, Ecuador and other places.

The shop also carries soaps, lotions and scented candles from The Soap & Paper Factory, based in Rockland County, and an edible flower line, including lavender jellies and rose syrups, from The French Farm, which is in Houston.

The owners of arrangement bar hope to expand their business into franchises.

“It’s such a simple flower shop that it’s franchisable,” Gimberlein said.

