A place to buy bagels and a place to burn off their calories are headed to The Point at Garden City Park.

Located in the 2300 block of Jericho Turnpike, the shopping center also has a liquor store that is relocating to a space right beside the bagel shop, so make of that what you want.

Bagels N A Whole Lot More will open in a 2,500-square-foot space in October, co-owner Dennis Pariti told me.

All the food sold in the shop will be made on site, he said.

“We [will] have a large variety of panini, tater tot bowls, takeout, dinners, lunches,” he said.

Pariti owned two previous Bagels N A Whole Lot More locations. In 1990, he opened a shop in New Hyde Park that he sold in 2001. The location he opened in 2002 in Garden City Park was sold in 2015.

Pariti, who co-owns a country club at North Shore Towers apartments in Queens, owns the Bagels N A Whole Lot More business name, so he’s making another go in the bagel business with a partner, Reina Lemus, he said.

The shop still needs a building variance from the Town of North Hempstead.

Also gearing up to open in the shopping center is Orangetheory Fitness, a boutique gym franchise that offers one-hour full-body workouts.

The new studio, 3,500 square feet, will be opened this summer by co-owners Marian and Baldur Dujmovits, whose first Orangetheory Fitness opened in Carle Place in 2016.

“It’s a pretty cool thing. It’s reservation-based. Every day the workout is different,” Marian Dujmovits said.

Orangetheory is an interval-based studio. While working out, members wear heart rate monitors that display real-time results on large screens in the gym.

You might have noticed a lot of Orangetheory locations popping up on Long Island.

After entering the local market in 2012 in East Northport, the chain now has 12 franchises on Long Island and two more planned in Hewlett and Patchogue.

These types of boutique fitness studios are appearing now because they’re trendy, social and help people achieve quick results — and members are willing to pay premium prices for them, according to the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association, a trade group in Boston.

Founded in 2010, Boca Raton, Florida-based Orangetheory Fitness ranked sixth among the 500 fastest-growing franchises in the country this year, according to Entrepreneur Magazine.

The chain has about 1,000 studios in 18 countries, and 500 studios under development, according to its website.

Also in the shopping center, Jericho Wines & Liquors is relocating to a spot beside the bagel shop. A man working behind the store’s counter Tuesday, who identified himself as the owner, declined to comment.

The Point at Garden City Park is a 104,617-square-foot shopping center whose other tenants include a King Kullen grocery store, Five Guys restaurant and Costello’s Ace Hardware.

The center is owned by Regency Centers Corp., a Jacksonville, Florida-based real estate investment trust, which did not return calls for comment.

Retail Roundup is a column about retail news on Long Island — store openings, closings, expansions, acquisitions, etc. — that is published online and in the Monday paper. To read more of these columns, click here. If you have news to share, please send an email to Newsday reporter Tory N. Parrish at tory.parrish@newsday.com.