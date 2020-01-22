Georgia company buys LI wholesale nursery

A national landscaping supply company in Georgia has bought The Garden Dept., a 44-year-old, wholesale nursery and horticultural distributor headquartered in Coram.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc., based in Roswell, Georgia, bought the Long Island business for an undisclosed sum, The Garden Dept. said.

“This is a great opportunity for my staff, and the combination of the two companies opens the brand up to endless possibilities for our clients in the Long Island market,” Garden Dept. owner Don Caroleo, whose grandfather, Don Caroleo Sr., founded the business in 1976, said in a statement Tuesday.

The Garden Dept. provides landscaping and hardscaping products to commercial and residential customers. The company opened a wholesale distribution center in Dix Hills in 2011.

In 2018, its distribution center opened in Speonk.

All three of The Garden Dept.’s locations will remain open, Caroleo said. “There will be absolutely no material changes to the company,” he said.

The company did not respond to an inquiry about how many employees it has.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, a publicly traded company, acquired 10 companies last year, and The Garden Dept. is its third acquisition of 2020.

“The Garden Dept. is an excellent fit with SiteOne as they significantly strengthen our market leading nursery and landscape supply position in the Long Island market,” Doug Black, chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply, said in a statement last week.