TODAY'S PAPER
19° Good Morning
SEARCH
19° Good Morning
Business

Georgia company buys LI wholesale nursery

Don Caroleo, owner of The Garden Dept., a

Don Caroleo, owner of The Garden Dept., a wholesale nursery and horticultural distributor based in Coram, has sold the company to SiteOne Landscaping Supply in Roswell, Ga.  Credit: John Roca

By Tory N. Parrish tory.parrish@newsday.com @ToryParrish1
Print

A national landscaping supply company in Georgia has bought The Garden Dept., a 44-year-old, wholesale nursery and horticultural distributor headquartered in Coram.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc., based in Roswell, Georgia, bought the Long Island business for an undisclosed sum, The Garden Dept. said.

“This is a great opportunity for my staff, and the combination of the two companies opens the brand up to endless possibilities for our clients in the Long Island market,” Garden Dept. owner Don Caroleo, whose grandfather, Don Caroleo Sr., founded the business in 1976, said in a statement Tuesday.

The Garden Dept. provides landscaping and hardscaping products to commercial and residential customers.  The company opened a wholesale distribution center in Dix Hills in 2011.

In 2018, its distribution center opened in Speonk.

All three of The Garden Dept.’s locations will remain open, Caroleo said. “There will be absolutely no material changes to the company,” he said.

The company did not respond to an inquiry about how many employees it has.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, a publicly traded company,  acquired 10 companies last year, and The Garden Dept. is its third acquisition of 2020.

“The Garden Dept. is an excellent fit with SiteOne as they significantly strengthen our market leading nursery and landscape supply position in the Long Island market,” Doug Black, chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply, said in a statement last week.

Newsday reporter Tory Parrish.

Tory N. Parrish covers retail and small business for Newsday. She has worked at the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and Observer-Dispatch in Utica, N.Y.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search