Business owners and real estate developers expressed relief Tuesday at the lifting of National Grid’s moratorium on new natural gas hookups on Long Island.

“We are very excited, it’s full steam ahead,” said David Ackerman, marketing director at Samanea, the Singapore company that’s trying to reopen the former Source Mall in Westbury. “We are thrilled that the moratorium is lifted, and some reason has returned to the process” of construction on the Island.

The mall is among dozens of businesses in Nassau and Suffolk counties that have been unable to secure natural gas service since May when National Grid imposed the moratorium because New York State regulators blocked construction of a pipeline extension under New York Harbor on environmental grounds.

Responding to complaints from companies and homeowners, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo brought the British utility to the negotiating table after threatening to yank its license to operate downstate. On Monday, the sides announced the moratorium would end, alternate gas supplies would meet the region’s needs while a long-term supply is identified, and the utility would pay $36 million in penalties.

The mall owner put off the opening of a new food court until mid-2020 because there was no gas for stoves, ovens and other cooking equipment. With gas once again available, Ackerman said Tuesday that two restaurants -- Hook & Reel and K-Pot -- will apply for the necessary building permits to begin construction.

Engel Burman, developer of The Bristal Assisted Living chain and other housing, will move forward with plans for 1,000 units in about 10 projects, from Long Beach to Smithtown, executives said. They also said they will build some housing in Florida.

“This was very important to us because it showed that the governor has a commitment to keep us operating,” said Engel Burman president Jan Burman, referring to Cuomo putting an end to the gas moratorium.

Cuomo “bought us two years, which gives the utility company and the state time to figure out next steps," Burman said. "We now have a way forward to finish plans and get things in the ground."

Last month, Burman, one of Long Island's largest developers, shocked some in the business community when he said the moratorium was “the final straw” and that in the future all of his construction projects would be in Florida, not the metropolitan area.

Asked about Florida on Tuesday, Burman said he will build 600 to 700 apartments in the Sunshine State but “we do have a pipeline" [of planned projects] in New Jersey, the five boroughs and on Long Island that we intend to pursue."