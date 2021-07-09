Gasoline prices will continue their rise this summer, increasing 10 to 20 cents by the end of August due to rising consumer demand and crude oil costs, AAA said.

On Long Island on Friday, the average price for a gallon of regular gas was $3.19, which was the highest since Nov. 22, 2014, said Denton Cinquegrana, chief oil analyst at Oil Price Information Service, an oil and energy information provider based in Rockville, Maryland.

"As prices continue to hit some of these multiyear, six-, seven-year highs, I think people are going to have second thoughts about maybe taking that long road trip, or condensing … errands into kind of one day," he said.

The price of crude oil, which is used to make gasoline, hit $76.98 a barrel Tuesday, the highest since November 2014, Cinquegrana said.

The price of crude was $74.52 as of about 2 p.m. Friday, he said.

Gas prices were depressed last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to months of government-mandated business shutdowns starting in March 2020, reduced business and leisure travel by all modes of transportation.

As the recovery has taken hold this year, gas prices have been rising — 40% nationally and 39% on Long Island.

The price of a gallon of regular gas on Long Island now is $1 more than it was last year at this time, Cinquegrana said.

The national price of a gallon of regular gas is expected to rise to more than $3.25 this summer, AAA said in a statement Tuesday.

The national average hasn’t been at $3.25 since October 2014, AAA said.

The national average was $3.14 early Friday afternoon.

In response to waning gas demand last year, OPEC cut its production of crude oil by 9.7 million barrels a day, starting in May 2020, Cinquegrana said. The group has gradually increased production since late last year, but it has not returned to pre-pandemic levels.

"Oil prices have risen because the post-pandemic recovery in global oil demand is outpacing the recovery in global supply," said Chris Lafakis, a director and energy expert at Moody’s Analytics.

OPEC members Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have hit an impasse over production quotes recently, he said.

"We expect this to get resolved and soon, but the resolution might not stop the rise in U.S. gas prices unless producers substantially increase oil production," he said.