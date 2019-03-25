Average price of gas jumps on LI, across nation

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up 16 cents a gallon in the past two weeks, to $2.66.

Long Island gas prices have for the large part kept pace, increasing roughly 13 cents per gallon over that same period, to average $2.66, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com. Gas prices have increased about 20 cents per gallon on average locally in the past month.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says the rise comes as supplies tighten while refineries undergo maintenance in advance of increased demand during the summer driving season.

Lundberg says Sunday that the current national retail price is the same as it was a year ago. On Long Island, prices are actually 3 cents lower than they were a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.48 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The lowest average is $2.29 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel rose 3 cents in the past two weeks, to $3.08.

With Newsday staff.