Business

Drivers continue to see prices drop in NJ, around nation

Photo Credit: NEWSDAY/John Paraskevas

By The Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J. — Drivers in New Jersey and around the nation continue to see prices at the pump drop as the summer driving season nears its end.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.66, four cents lower than last week and substantially below the average $2.86 at this time last year.

The national average gas price Friday was $2.60 a gallon, three cents lower than last week and also well below the average of $2.83 at this time last year.

Analysts say cheaper crude oil helped drop prices across the nation and in New Jersey, where prices are about 20 cents lower than Memorial Day prices — and the forecast also bodes well for anyone planning a road trip this fall.

