A Mineola marketing and communications firm has emerged as the leading bidder for the remaining assets of the bankrupt news and gossip website Gawker.com.

Didit became the “stalking horse” bidder after its $1.13 million offer in the first round of bidding turned out to be the highest, David Pasternack, Didit co-founder and chief executive, said Wednesday.

The plan administrator of the Gawker estate then petitioned the bankruptcy court to hold a second auction. That decision is expected by June 20 and the final auction could begin the week of July 11.

As the stalking horse, Didit would be given the chance to raise its bid in the final auction.

“If they beat our bid, we get a chance to beat that bid or get paid to go away,” Pasternack said in an interview. “ We’re in the best position because we were the original winning bidder.”

Didit would acquire the domain name Gawker.com, more than 200,000 archived stories, and intellectual property such as trademarks, said Kevin Lee, Didit’s executive chairman and also a co-founder. Didit would also gain the right to re-establish a Gawker.com presence on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, Lee said.

“All the social media handles, we would be given the keys to,” Lee said. “The Gawker name brings name recognition.”

If Didit prevails at the auction, it plans to transform Gawker.com into “Gawker for Good.” The site would focus on “good gossip” and “good news,” and deliver “informative and entertaining” content about entertainment, sports, gaming and celebrity news, Didit said.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

It plans to incorporate the site into its “cause marketing” group and donate 50 percent of ad revenue from the website to nonprofits selected by content creators and readers, the firm said.

“If it works, it is quite conceivable that we could end up generating millions of dollars for charity,” Lee said.

Gawker was a highly regarded website when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2016, after pro wrestler Hulk Hogan won a $140 million judgment against it over the posting of a sex tape.

In 2016, the Spanish-language media company Univision bought many of the site’s assets at auction.