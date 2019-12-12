Suffolk County’s economy is slightly larger than that of Nassau County for the first time since 2001, according to data released on Thursday.

Suffolk’s gross domestic product, the sum of all goods and services produced in the county, totaled $81.21 billion in 2018, the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis reported. Nassau’s GDP totaled $81.19 billion in 2018.

It's only the second time the bureau has released county-level GDP figures and the first time that the data stretches back to 2001. The figures are adjusted for inflation, according to bureau spokesman Thomas Dail.

National GDP totaled $18.6 trillion in 2018; GDP for the New York metro area was $1.5 trillion, according to the bureau.

Experts said one of the reasons that Suffolk moved ahead of Nassau in terms of size of economy is that Nassau’s GDP contracted 0.1% between 2017 and 2018 while Suffolk’s GDP expanded 0.1% in the same period.

Nassau saw year-over-year declines in durable-goods manufacturing, finance/insurance, government and lodging/food service sectors.

Since 2001, Nassau's economy has contracted year over year on seven occasions. Suffolk's economy has contracted three times in the same period.

Suffolk is geographically larger than Nassau, has a bigger population, and is home to much of the region’s manufacturing and construction activity.

Among New York State’s counties, Suffolk ranked No. 4 behind Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn in terms of size of economy. Nassau was No. 5.

Both Long Island counties grew more slowly economically than the state and metropolitan area. State GDP rose 1.2% between 2017 and 2018 while metro area GDP was up 1.6%.

The new data show that the private sector is bigger in Nassau, accounting for $72 billion in economic activity last year, compared with $69 billion in Suffolk.

Both counties saw an expansion of the health care and professional services sectors between 2017 and 2018. The government, finance/insurance and lodging/food service sectors contracted in both counties, year over year.