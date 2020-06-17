Geico plans 125 hires for its Woodbury office

Insurance giant Geico plans to add more than 125 jobs at its Woodbury office this summer, executives said.

The Maryland company’s payroll in Woodbury tops 3,700 workers, and more are needed because more insurance policies are being written, according to senior vice president Rick Hoagland. “This is an expansion of our workforce to support our continued growth in New York and across the United States,” he said.

Among the 125 openings, 75% are for claims and customer service representatives while 25% are sales representatives, Hoagland said. Salaries average $41,000 and $42,000 per year, respectively.

Applications may be found at GEICO.jobs/Woodbury.

A spokesman said the recruitment period ends in August, and hiring will be conducted virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. New hires will be working remotely, as are all employees, until the company determines it’s safe to return to the Woodbury office.

CEO Todd Combs, citing increased unemployment due to the pandemic, said GEICO is “fortunate to be a stable company committed to serving our customers, developing associates and supporting our local communities during this challenging time.” It’s hiring nationally to add 3,000 people to its workforce of more than 40,000.

Geico, which stands for Government Employees Insurance Co., was founded in 1936 and is now owned by Berkshire Hathaway Inc., which is controlled by billionaire investor Warren Buffett. It’s the second-largest automobile insurer in the country.