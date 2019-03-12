Melville elder law firm merges with East Meadow firm

A Melville elder-law and estate-planning firm has gained its first foothold in Nassau County as a result of a merger.

Genser Cona Elder Law nows operates out of the East Meadow location that housed the Michael L. Pfeifer Law Firm, which also specializes in elder law.

Michael Pfeifer has merged his practice into Genser Cona's. Pfeifer, who has been named of counsel to the new office, manages it. He has maintained his staff of two paralegals.

Genser Cona, which as founded in 1998, has 12 attorneys at its Melville location.

"The senior population on Long Island is rapidly expanding, and we are pleased to be able to better meet their needs with this expansion," said Genser Cona managing partner Jennifer Cona.