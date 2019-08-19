Manhattan financier Eric Gertler will become Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s economic development czar, effective Sept. 3, the governor announced Monday.

Gertler, who runs the investment firm Ulysses Ventures, succeeds Howard Zemsky as CEO of Empire State Development.

Zemsky, a commercial real estate developer who grew up in Woodbury, will remain chairman of the ESD board, Cuomo said.

Gertler comes to the post after serving for more than a year on the ESD board. Neither Zemsky or his predecessor, Kenneth Adams, served on the agency’s board before taking its top job.

Gertler also is executive chairman of U.S. News & World Report and once served as co-publisher of the New York Daily News.