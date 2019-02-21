A 6,504-square-foot vacant property in Great Neck has been sold for $1.2 million to Gesher Inc. and will be redeveloped into a synagogue with religious education services on site, according to brokers.

The site at 733 Middle Neck Rd. has a 4,477-square-foot, two-story commercial building that will be demolished to make way for the religious institution. The property originally had been marketed as a multifamily development opportunity, which the property has zoning approval for.

“It is surprising,” said Stephen R. Preuss, managing director of Cushman & Wakefield’s outer borough office. “Most of the interest that we saw was from developers looking to develop what the plans were.” He said the synagogue will need municipal zoning approval.

The brokerage also announced the $1 million sale of 481 Meacham Ave. in Elmont, a 5,680-square-foot warehouse building with 720 square feet of office space to Allison Heaney.

Heaney is listed as president of Skaggs-Walsh, a College Point, Queens-based heating oil delivery and equipment installation company.

Preuss said interest in warehouse properties like 481 Meacham has increased in recent years as the amount of available industrial space has tightened in Brooklyn and Queens.

“There is a significant amount of interest and growing interest for these properties in Nassau County,” he said. “We did attain quite a lot of interest that we haven’t seen just a couple years ago.”

Preuss, along with Kevin Schimitz of Cushman, represented both the buyers and sellers in the deals.