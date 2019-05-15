A wholesaler of imported granite, marble, stone and tile in Suffolk County wants to combine two buildings into one as part of a $5 million plan aimed at boosting its competitiveness with larger rivals, executives said.

Global Stone Marble & Granite LLC intends to move operations now in Commack and Islandia to a 33,400-square-foot facility at 84 Modular Ave., also in Commack.

The project was endorsed last month by the county’s Industrial Development Agency, which granted the company $260,800 in tax breaks. The largest savings is $202,800 off property tax bills over 10 years, or a 27.5 percent reduction.

“To be more efficient, they are going to combine both [the stone and tile operations] into one building that they are going to purchase,” said IDA executive director Anthony J. Catapano, referring to Global’s plan.

The company's founder and owner, Ioannis Doukakis, said it opened in Queens 20 years after he came to the United States from Greece in pursuit of a better life.

“I was truly inspired by America’s entrepreneurial ability and the limitless possibilities,” he told the IDA board last month. “For many years, I worked hard, learned a variety of trades, made a large networking group and built negotiating skills so that in 1998, with my wife, we started our own business.”

Global supplies granite, marble, stone and man-made quartz to contractors, architects, designers and builders of single-family homes and commercial buildings. The tile and slabs often are used in kitchens and bathrooms. Much of the material is imported from Greece, Italy and Spain, according to Doukakis' wife, Clio.

Global moved to 380 Moreland Rd. in Commack in 2005 and then purchased 165 Oval Dr. in Islandia.

The latter acquisition was backed by the Islip Town IDA in 2015 with 10 years of tax breaks in return for adding four jobs to Global's Islandia payroll. So far the company has saved more than $58,600 in property taxes and exceeded its employment promise, according to reports filed with state regulators.

Global has since sold the Islandia building.

“Even though we work hard and have fostered good business relationships … there are much larger national firms that have moved into the neighborhood,” said Clio Doukakis. “Therefore, our goal is to purchase a larger facility to incorporate both slabs and tiles into one location and remain competitive against the larger national brands.”

In return for Suffolk's tax aid, Global will add seven jobs in two years to its total payroll of nine. Records show employees now earn $70,300 per year, on average.

IDA vice chairman Grant Hendricks said Global is the type of small business that the agency seeks to help. He said last month, “If you are in growth mode and you are creating jobs, that’s something we really support."