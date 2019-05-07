TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Google expected to show off new hardware, AI at annual event

Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks during a news conference in New Delhi on Jan. 4, 2017. Photo Credit: AP/Tsering Topgyal

By The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO — Google CEO Sundar Pichai is expected to showcase much-anticipated updates to the company's hardware lines and artificial intelligence.

Google will also likely address privacy updates as concerns about data sharing continue to plague the tech industry. Facebook dedicated much of its own conference last week to addressing privacy.

Rumors suggest that Google may unveil a midrange Pixel phone as a cheaper option to the flagship model currently on sale for $800.

Pichai has a keynote scheduled Tuesday at the company's annual I/O conference for software developers in Mountain View, California.

Google says more than 7,000 developers will attend. The conference is focused on updates for the computer engineers that build apps and services on top of Google technology. I/O has also become a stage to announce new consumer products.

