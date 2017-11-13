GOP tax changes could ‘derail’ New York economy, official says
Reducing federal tax deductions for state and local taxes could “derail the economic expansion” in New York State, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s economic development czar said Monday.
Howard Zemsky, speaking at a legislative hearing in Albany, said the Republican tax plans expected to be voted on this week in Congress make the state “less competitive. I think that derails the economic expansion that...
