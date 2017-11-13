This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 47° Good Afternoon
Overcast 47° Good Afternoon
Business

GOP tax changes could ‘derail’ New York economy, official says

Howard Zemsky, president and CEO of Empire State

Howard Zemsky, president and CEO of Empire State Development and commissioner of the New York State Department of Economic Development, is shown on Dec. 8, 2016. Photo Credit: Hans Pennink

By James T. Madore  james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Reducing federal tax deductions for state and local taxes could “derail the economic expansion” in New York State, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s economic development czar said Monday.

Howard Zemsky, speaking at a legislative hearing in Albany, said the Republican tax plans expected to be voted on this week in Congress make the state “less competitive. I think that derails the economic expansion that...

To Continue...

Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

$0.99/Week Thereafter
Headshot

James T. Madore writes about the economy, development and the relationship between government and business. He joined Newsday in 1996 and previously served as Albany bureau chief.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Grey Gardens in East Hampton hosts an estate Legendary Grey Gardens hosts estate sale
Guardian Co. buses drop off students at Archer School bus strike enters second week
Bianca Jamotte LeRoux of New Hyde Park contributed LI mom featured in new book about boys
We'll see light rain and cloudy skies on LI forecast: Afternoon rain, highs in mid-40s
Amtrak crews at work on Aug. 31, 2017, LIRR: Follow-up to 'summer of hell' planned for 2018
A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in ICE: 25 arrested in crackdown on Long Island