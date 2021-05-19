Montauk Gosman fish dealer family members to be arraigned on conspiracy, obstruction charges

Two Montauk fish dealers who are members of the Montauk Gosman family are scheduled to be arraigned in federal court in Central Islip Wednesday on conspiracy and obstruction charges tied to a case alleging illegally caught fish.

Bryan and Asa Gosman and Bob Gosman Dock Inc. will be arraigned on the charges, according to court filings in Eastern District Court in Central Islip.

A fisherman who allegedly sold the Gosmans fish caught over the legal limits, Christopher Winkler, was arraigned last week and pleaded not guilty to related conspiracy and obstruction charges, said his lawyer, Peter Smith of Northport, who declined to comment further.

The federal indictment unsealed last month charges Winkler, 61, Bryan Gosman, 48, and Asa Gosman, 45, with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and obstruction of justice in the alleged scheme. The Justice Department said the offenses took place between May 2014 and July 2016 involving more than $250,000 of over-quota fluke and black sea bass.

A Gosman family business, Bob Gosman Co. Inc., also was charged as part of the multi-count indictment.

Brian McCarthy, an attorney for Bob Gosman Co., said the corporation will plead not guilty. Attorneys for Bryan and Asa Gosman were not listed on court documents and could not be reached.

Winkler, captain of the New Age fishing trawler in Montauk, was alleged to have conducted 70 trips during the period, landing 74,000 pounds of fluke and sea bass over the legal limits. He allegedly sold the fish to a now-shuttered fish dealer operating at the New Fulton Fish Market, in which the Gosmans had an ownership interest, court papers say.

When that company went out of business, Winkler allegedly sold a portion of the catch to Bob Gosman Co., where the two Gosmans had management and ownership roles.

Bob Gosman Co., part of the larger family-owned operation, known as Gosman's Dock at Montauk Harbor in Montauk, is named in the indictment. None of the other Gosman businesses was named in the indictment.

As Newsday has reported, the Department of Justice has been conducting a near decade-long investigation into a commercial fishing program known as research-set aside that lets fishermen bid for allotments of fishing above the regular limits. Prosecutors charge some fishermen abused the program by taking fish well beyond their set-aside allotment.

New York fishermen have been a particular focus of the investigation, which has netted prosecutors at least seven guilty pleas, at least two prison sentences, and hundreds of thousands in fines and restitution paid. New York receives among the lowest levels of coast-wide quota for species such as fluke, despite the fact that the fish tend to migrate to the region for much of the year. States such as Virginia and North Carolina, combined, get about half the coastwide quota, a figure that has long been bemoaned by New York fishermen.