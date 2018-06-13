Great Neck Nissan closed in early June, as noted in a farewell letter to customers posted on the car dealership's Facebook page this week.

“For 10 years our business thrived on providing the best experience and service to our customers. It is with sadness that Great Neck Nissan will close its doors on June 1st,” stated the letter signed by Joseph Valentino, executive manager, and posted on Facebook on Monday.

Great Neck Nissan, located at 250 Northern Blvd., was part of Titan Motor Group, whose CEO is Valentino and whose seven other dealerships include Nissan of Queens and Infiniti of Manhasset.

No one from the Great Neck dealership responded to calls for comment.

A spokesman at Nissan North America Inc., based in Smyrna, Tennessee, said Tuesday that Great Neck Nissan’s customers have been notified of the closing, which was official June 4.

“A letter has already been sent to all of the dealership’s customers, letting them know of the 10 Nissan dealers within a 12-mile radius of Great Neck Nissan that can provide all of the same services Great Neck performed related to sales, service and parts,” Nissan spokesman Steve Yaeger said.

The dealership had 98 employees, he said.

Most of the employees have relocated to Titan's other stores, according to the farewell letter.