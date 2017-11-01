This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Business

New NY Green Business designation offered to firms

Companies must commit to lowering their carbon footprint; deadline to apply is Dec. 15.

The New York Green designation could be used by state businesses in marketing and advertising campaigns. Photo Credit: /

By James T. Madore  james.madore@newsday.com
New York State wants to recognize businesses that go the extra mile to protect the environment, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced.

Eligible participants in the New York Green Business program would receive a New York Green designation that could be used in marketing and advertising campaigns.

To qualify, companies must have a good record of complying with environmental laws and regulations, commit to lowering their carbon footprint and empower employees and customers to support sustainability initiatives.

The deadline to apply is Dec. 15.

More information can be found at on.ny.gov/2h1gnyN.

The program’s administrator, the state Department of Environmental Conservation, is planning a series of webinars starting Nov. 13 for various types of businesses.

