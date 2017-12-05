TODAY'S PAPER
Green Sulfcrete gets $1.2M in grants to develop concrete

The concrete helps the environment because it lasts longer than conventional Portland cement and uses recycled sulfur.

Paul D. Kalb of Brookhaven National Laboratory, left, Tom Montalbine and William T. Biamonte of the startup Green Sulfcrete LLC show off the company's environmentally friendly concrete at Roman Stone Construction Co. in Bay Shore on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. Roman Stone, where Montalbine is president, is partnering with the startup. Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By James T. Madore  james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
A Melville-based technology startup has secured nearly $1.2 million in government grants to continue developing concrete that is less damaging to the environment, officials said.

Green Sulfcrete LLC has licensed technology that was pioneered at Brookhaven National Laboratory by scientist Paul D. Kalb. The company is collaborating with scientists at the lab, using $750,000 awarded by the federal Department of Energy.

Another $400,000 was awarded to Sulfcrete by the state Energy Research and Development Authority.

Company co-founder William T. Biamonte said the funding is critical to bringing its product to the marketplace.

The concrete helps the environment because it lasts longer than conventional Portland cement, is made without water, and uses sulfur recycled from gas and oil refineries. The manufacturing process also emits 93 percent less carbon dioxide than that for Portland cement, according to Sulfcrete.

Biamonte said Sulfcrete has teamed with concrete manufacturer Roman Stone Construction Co. in Bay Shore on plans for a manufacturing facility.

Tom Montalbine, president of 114-year-old Roman Stone, also is CEO of Sulfcrete. Roman Stone is taking an equity stake in the startup and will contribute $650,000 of in-kind support, according to Biamonte.

“This support will hopefully attract the venture capital that we need to build a production facility and begin marketing,” Biamonte said on Monday. The government grants and the backing of Roman Stone “gives us credibility in the precast concrete industry, which has annual sales of $21 billion in the United States.”

He said Sulfcrete needs to raise $5 million for the Bay Shore plant and “to commercialize a technology that was developed on Long Island at BNL.”

Sulfcrete has been working with the Clean Energy Business Incubator Program at Stony Brook University since the startup opened in 2012.

Sulfcrete received early support, $100,000, from the Accelerate Long Island Seed Fund and the Long Island Emerging Technologies Fund. Accelerate distributed $500,000 in state grants after being established by local research institutions. The Emerging Technologies fund was started by two venture capital funds, Jove Equity Partners in Setauket and Topsin in Roslyn Heights.

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

