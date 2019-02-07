TODAY'S PAPER
36° Good Morning
36° Good Morning
Business

Gucci pulls 'blackface sweater' from stores after complaints

It was the latest case of an Italian fashion house having to apologize for cultural or racial insensitivity.

A screenshot taken on Feb.7, 2019 from an

A screenshot taken on Feb.7, 2019 from an online fashion outlet showing a Gucci turtleneck black wool balaclava sweater for sale, that they recently pulled from its online and physical stores.  Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

ROME — Gucci has apologized for a wool sweater after complaints that it resembled blackface makeup and said the item had been pulled from its online and physical stores.

It was the latest case of an Italian fashion house having to apologize for cultural or racial insensitivity.

In a statement posted on Twitter on Wednesday, Gucci said it was committed to diversity and considered it a "fundamental value to be fully upheld, respected and at the forefront of every decision we make."

The turtleneck black wool balaclava sweater covers the nose and includes a red cut-out for the mouth. It was ridiculed on social media as insensitive and racist, at a time when the U.S. is grappling with cases of old photos of politicians with their faces blackened.

In December, Prada said it was no longer selling a line of accessories that featured a character with brown skin and exaggerated red lips after complaints they resembled blackface.

And last year, Dolce & Gabbana canceled a Shanghai runway show and apologized after complaints that an advertising campaign featuring a Chinese model trying to eat pizza, spaghetti and a cannoli with chopsticks was culturally insensitive.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Richard Hamburger walks by the Van Wyck-Lefferts Tide Nonprofit to take over historic mill preservation
Stephan Bogardus is the new executive chef at Celebrated LI chef lands new waterfront gig
After a chance of light rain in the Forecast: Wet morning with highs in 40s
Jefferson Ramirez, of Great Neck, was charged with Police: Man exposed self to 11-year-old girl
Brookhaven Town Hall in Farmingville is seen in $50M project would include assisted-living facility
A caller targeted The American Hotel in Sag Officials: Rise of 'swatting' hoaxes costly, risky