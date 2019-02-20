Gurney's to open second Montauk resort this spring

Owners of Gurney’s plan to open their second luxury resort in Montauk this spring.

Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina, located on the site of the former Montauk Yacht Club, is slated to open in May after a $13 million renovation. The resort will feature a newly renovated lobby, ballroom, guest rooms, restaurants and meeting spaces.

“Montauk is a market that is important to us personally and professionally, and we are thrilled to add another location to the destination as we grow our footprint as a brand,” George Filopoulos of Metrovest Equities, co-owner of the marina site and Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa, said in a statement. “Having extensive knowledge of Montauk from the last several years operating the original Gurney’s, we know what guests look for and how to differentiate ourselves in the Hamptons.”

The new resort, which has 107 rooms, three pools, a kid's club and a private beach and boasts of having “the largest marina in the Hamptons,” was purchased last May.

The resort's owners did not disclose the purchase price for the property.

In addition to the resort's renovations, the owners will upgrade the 232-slip marina at the site. The resort will also offer complimentary shuttle service between the new Star Island site and its Gurney's Seawater Spa resort.

Yacht and seaplane service will also be available for guests to visit Gurney's Newport Resort & Marina in Rhode Island.

Formerly called Gurney's Inn, Gurney's Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa has undergone a dramatic transformation since Manhattan-based developers Filopoulos and Lloyd Goldman of BLDG Management purchased it in 2013 from its longtime owners, the Monte family.

Once a beachside destination for middle-class families and celebrities, the new Gurney's has become a more upscale destination for affluent vacationers.