The 68-year-old founder of Commack-based Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Herbert H. Friedman, is stepping down as chief executive, the board of directors of the nonprofit announced.

Stuart B. Almer, 57, currently administrator and chief operating officer for Gurwin, will succeed Friedman, taking the titles of president and CEO on Jan. 1.

As part of the transition, Friedman will be named president and chief executive of a newly created parent entity, Gurwin Healthcare System, and of Fountaingate Gardens, Gurwin’s proposed 176-unit independent housing community. In that role, Friedman will oversee nonoperational elements of Gurwin, while Almer runs operations and reports to the board of directors.

Gurwin, which began as a nursing home in 1988, has grown into a nonprofit with an annual operating budget of about $110 million that includes units for nursing and rehabilitation, assisted living, home care, fundraising and Fountaingate Gardens, , which would be built adjacent to the existing Gurwin Jewish complex on Hauppauge Road in Commack.

The proposed Fountaingate unit is designed as one part of a health-care community that allows residents to move to other areas of the 67-acre Gurwin Jewish campus as their health needs change.

Almer, who joined Gurwin in 2015 from Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care and Rehabilitation in Queens, has been running operations at Gurwin’s 460-bed nursing and rehabilitation center and spearheaded the creation of a 60-bed memory-care unit.

“Stu is a proven leader, with a comprehensive understanding of our rapidly changing health care environment, a strength in strategic planning and an appreciation for our Gurwin mission,” said Bert E. Brodsky, chairman of the board of Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.