Gurwin Healthcare System has started preliminary construction work on a 62-and-over independent living complex on its Commack campus.

Gurwin recently received Huntington town approvals that allowed infrastructure work to begin. Groundbreaking for the $115 million project is expected this fall.

The project is expected to be completed in 2022.

To be called Fountaingate Gardens, the facility will take up 10 acres and include 129 apartments. It will also have dining venues, a fitness center, social gathering places, a spa and other amenities. The entire Gurwin property is about 34 acres.

Gurwin said about 65% of the apartments are reserved. Upfront costs range from $350,000 to $1 million;. the resident's estate gets 50% to 80% of the upfront cost back when they die. There are also separate monthly costs.

The independent living complex will be located on the same property as Gurwin's assisted living facility and nursing home, thus turning Gurwin into a full life plan community, said Stuart B. Almer, the group's president and CEO.

Fountaingate will be "a high-end residential living facility" with "a very active, country lifestyle," he said.

Residents will have the option to buy into Gurwin's new Home for Life program, which guarantees a resident nursing home or assisted living support if it becomes necessary.

"This program has remained very successful for the industry, even as other parts of [elder care] has faced challanges related to the pandemic," Almer said, adding that residents who want to participate in the home for life program must do so up front.

"It's a safety net, and most residents choose to do this," he said.

Gurwin, like businesses that operate nursing homes throughout New York, have been hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak. Almer said Gurwin's 1,200 employees are tested for COVID-19 weekly.

"At $100 per test, that's $150,000 per week just on testing," Almer said. "Until recently, we had to test each employee twice per week."

Gurwin also had to shut down its adult day care programs, which had been seeing 130 adults per day.

About 200 nursing home residents contracted COVID-19, and about 60 died, Almer said. Gurwin has about 460 beds in the nursing facility. It has 370 residents there.

"We were mandated to take COVID positive patients by the governor, and that was a game changer for us," he said. "We, like nursing homes throughout the state, had to introduce positive patients. We've been critical of this."

Long Island hospitals sent COVID-19 patients to nursing homes during the peak of the health crisis in March and April, according to figures from area hospitals.

The wave of patients was largely facilitated by a state order on March 25, which said nursing homes could not refuse a person simply because they were COVID-19 positive. Nursing homes, however, did not have to accept the patients if they could not care for them safely, the order said.