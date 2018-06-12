TODAY'S PAPER
Gymboree to close all four Play & Music locations on Long Island next week

Employees said all of the LI locations, which offer developmental play, music and art classes for children up to 5 years old, would close by June 23. 

This Gymboree Play & Music in Woodbury, seen

This Gymboree Play & Music in Woodbury, seen here on Monday, is among the four Long Island locations closing by June 23, employees said. Photo Credit: Newsday/Tory Parrish

By Tory N. Parrish tory.parrish@newsday.com
All four of the Gymboree Play & Music locations on Long Island are closing next week, according to employees.

Founded in 1976, the San Francisco-based business offers developmental play, music and art classes for children up to 5 years old at more than 700 corporately owned and franchised locations in 40 countries, including the United States, Canada and China, according to its website.

The four closing locations are in the Tick Tock Shopping Center on Larkfield Road in East Northport; Woodbury Junction Shopping Center on Woodbury Road in Woodbury; Lesso Home @Westbury, formerly known as The Source Mall, on Old Country Road in Westbury; and Leopold Plaza on Long Beach Road in Oceanside.

Gymboree did not respond to calls for comment, but employees at two of the local centers said on Monday that all four Long Island locations would close by June 23. Managers or owners of the local locations could not immediately be reached.

A spokesman for Lesso Home @Westbury also confirmed at least one exit, saying, “While we can confirm that Gymboree is closing at our location, we cannot comment on their decision-making process, which is leading them to make a far larger strategic business decision.”

The Gymboree Play & Music business used to be owned by children’s clothing retailer Gymboree Corp., which sold it for $127.5 million to Singapore-based company Zeavion Holding in 2016.

Gymboree Corp., the clothing chain, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring and emerged as a new corporation under the name Gymboree Group Inc. in 2017. It operates two stores and two outlet stores on Long Island, according to its website.

